When Schapelle Corby arrived back home in Australia earlier this month, speculation surrounding the moment the convicted drug smuggler would break her silence was rife.

Would it be a Sunday Night or 60 Minutes tell-all? Maybe a magazine exclusive. And more importantly, how much would the 39-year-old be paid from the highly anticipated interview.

But then she surprised everyone.

On her meticulously planned mission home to Australia, she began an Instagram account.

Advertisement

Amassing nearly 110,000 followers in less than 24 hours, her account now has 196,000 fans.

Selfies from the trip to the airport to the flight home followed. Then a video mocking the media frenzy. And another video taunting the gathered press as she drove by without them knowing.

Back home, she's peppered her feed with general happy snaps from her adventures out and about.

But Corby's chances of a nice payday in exchange for an exclusive interview may be slipping away, with Woman's Day editor Fiona Connolly warning "the value of her authorised interview is 100 per cent waning with every single post".

"She has thrown me," Connolly told The Australian.

"I thought I knew what I was dealing with, but suddenly she's taken this strange new path where she's been really open."

She added: "If we had a contract with a celebrity for exclusive rights and photos, and that celebrity posted on Instagram, I would cancel the contract.

While lawyers have pointed out Corby cannot legally profit from the nine years she spent in a Bali prison, reports speculated an exclusive television interview could have secured her at least $1 million.

Out & About, Australia is so beautiful. Crisp,clean air. (Swipe)#australia #discoverqueensland #freedom A post shared by Schapellecorby (@schapelle.corby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Melbourne lawyer Christian Juebner told The Courier-Mail Corby won't be able to profit from her experience - but there may still be ways to spin a buck.

"Schapelle Corby can't make money as a result of her notoriety ... arising from her offending but other people can," Mr Juebner said.

"If, ultimately, it's proved that the money flowed back to Schapelle Corby or she received some benefit - it doesn't have to be actual money, just some commercial benefit - then the restraining order [on the funds] could be made."