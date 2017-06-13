A mother who made sex tapes with her children and posted them on pornography sites pleaded guilty to 26 child abuse offences in Australia last week.

The charges included seven counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10 which carries a maximum term of life in jail.

The horrific content was discovered by Interpol officers who were monitoring a paedophile website.

The officers identified the woman's nationality by her accent and put out an international appeal to find the abused children.

Advertisement

The woman appeared at Newcastle Local Court in the state of New South Wales via audio link from prison last week.

She admitted to five counts of using a child aged under 14 to make child abuse material and five counts of inciting an indecent act on a person aged under 16.

A spokesman for New South Wales Police told the Sydney Morning Herald: "While the internet creates many opportunities for child predators to target children and connect with other offenders, it also presents opportunities for police to detect and target them."

The woman will reappear in court when a sentencing date is finalised this week.