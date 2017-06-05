London attack: Fiance 'held his wife-to-be and watched her die in his arms'

By Emma Reynolds, Andrew Koubaridis

The fiance of the first victim of the London Bridge terror attack held his wife-to-be in his arms as she died, it has emerged.

Tyler Ferguson is "broken into a million pieces" after the death of 30-year-old Chrissy Archibald, his sister Cassie told Canada's CBC News. "He held her and watched her die in his arms."

The couple, from British Columbia, were in London for the weekend ahead of their wedding.

They had been living in the Netherlands and planned to return to Canada after Mr Ferguson had finished an overseas contract.

"They were very madly in love and had quite the plans for the future," his brother Mark said.

"[It's] obviously very, very devastating for him. The love of his life has just been ripped away from him."

Ms Archibald is the first of the seven victims of the horrific attacks to be identified.

In a statement, her family said: "We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

"She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

"Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter.

"Tell them Chrissy sent you."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "heartbroken" that a Canadian was among those killed in Saturday's London Bridge terror attack.

Seven people died and 48 were injured in the stabbing frenzy.

An Australian man who was injured told how he "dodged, ducked and weaved" as he was attacked by a knife-wielding terrorist.

Andrew Morrison, an electrician from Darwin, spoke of his ordeal as he tried to staunch the bleeding from a neck wound in a video posted to social media. "He got me but I dodged it, I ducked and weaved," he said.

"He looked like, I hate, because, you know, I know the thing with Muslims and terrorism, but he looked like a f***ing Muslim terrorist," he said.

Mr Morrison's sister Katrina said they were just happy that he was safe.

"Yes my brother was involved," she said. "We're currently sorting out his flight home ... Yeah right now we are just happy he is safe," she said.

Two other Australians, one New Zealander and citizens from Spain and France are also among those affected.

As of Monday morning, 36 people remained in hospital with 21 of those listed in a critical or serious condition.

Mr Morrison is the second Australian to be named along with Queensland woman Candice Hedge. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said consular staff were working to confirm details of the third injured person.

"I spoke to our High Commissioner, Alexander Downer, a short while ago, and the three Australians are the only ones that we know have been affected in terms of physical injury, but obviously at any one time, there are about 130,000 Australians living in the United Kingdom, many in London," she told the Nine Network this morning.

Ms Hedge was stabbed in the throat after a white van drove into pedestrians and attackers emerged with knives in a busy area of South London.

She told friends and family in Australia on Facebook that she been hurt, but the knife missed her windpipe and main arteries.

"Hey everyone, just so you know I'm doing okay. Bit of pain but I will survive. Thanks for your thoughts and well wishes. Love to all," she wrote.

Ms Hedge was dining in London on Saturday night with her boyfriend when she was stabbed in the neck.

She had finished working as waitress at Elliot's restaurant in London Bridge and was sitting at the bar having a drink when a man came up behind her and slashed her throat with a knife.

She was briefly in a coma but is now awake and speaking with friends.

Her father, Ross Hedge, said Candice thought she had successfully hid from attackers, but one of the armed men came back for her when he saw her under a table.

"She got to hide and thought she was good enough, but just at the last minute he saw her and came back and stabbed her," Mr Hedge told media in Queensland.

"She actually got behind a table. She said they were leaving and he saw her at the last minute and came back."

Mr Hedge said his daughter was left with "just a stab wound in the throat somewhere".

"But it's all good, there's no major damage," he said.

New Zealand man Oliver Dowling, 32, was injured along with his girlfriend, Marie Bondeville. Mr Dowling's sister posted on Facebook that he is recovering after a four-hour surgery after having been stabbed.

"Doctors are very happy with how he's come out the other side," she wrote.

"A massive thank to the University of London Hospital for their tireless efforts in helping my brother out!!"

Meanwhile, a man stabbed four times in the terror incident has been described by a friend as "a soldier".

Friends praised Brett Freeman, who was pictured lying in a hospital bed.

A UK man feared dead has been found in intensive care after he tried to stop an attack on a bouncer at Borough Market.

Sunday Express journalist Geoff Ho was captured on video walking away from the scene covered in blood before being taken to hospital.

The self-described Kung-fu and kickboxing fan had been feared missing by friends who led a Twitter search for information on his whereabouts.

He later posted on Facebook: "Don't know whether it was stupid or noble to jump in and break up the fight outside the Southwark Tavern, but two a***s trying to do over the lone bouncer on the door isn't happening on my watch."

A woman named Rhiannon Owen revealed the dramatic story of how a taxi driver's shouted warning saved her life.

"I was using a cash point [ATM] at London Bridge, when a taxi driver swerved towards me, and screamed at me to RUN," she wrote on Facebook. "I turned and saw a man three metres from me, with a twelve inch blade, running towards me. I sprinted for my life.

"I saw a man get stabbed. Windows smashed, people screaming everywhere.

"I ran into a nearby open-front pub, and screamed at everyone to run upstairs, that there are people wielding machetes. Around 40 of us hid in the storage room upstairs."

She thanked the driver, adding that she was trying to locate him to personally convey her gratitude.

"I owe you my life."

