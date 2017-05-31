President Trump tweets 'Despite the constant negative press covfefe.' Twitter explodes

By Travis M. Andrews

A few minutes after midnight in Washington, D.C., President Trump tweeted a strange sentence.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," it read.

No, that isn't a typo. At least, not on the part of The Washington Post.

It's a good guess that the word he was looking for was "coverage."

But the tweet, and the thought, remained incomplete. Within 45 minutes, it had been retweeted more than 25,000 times and "liked" more than 30,000 times.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Quickly, the "word" covfefe began trending.

"Don't talk to me until I've had my #covfefe," wrote one user.

"What's even the point of CNN if they're not going commercial-free with #covfefe coverage?" inquired another.

"The next time I go to Starbucks I'm gonna order a grande #covfefe," wrote one thirsty user.

The word "covfefe" does not appear in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. When searching for it on the company's website, the dictionary suggests "coffee," "coven," "cover," "covet," "covey" and "cuvee."

Twitter users certainly came up with a few definitions for the word, such as coffee or a synonym to "The Lion King's" "hakuna matata." (It means no worries, for the rest of your days.)

The best part of waking up is #covfefe in your cup. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 31, 2017

Others suggested it might make a great band, or perhaps human, name.

Nine months from now there will be a flood of babies named #Covfefe. — Zanti Misfit (@ZantiMisft) May 31, 2017

Fusion even launched a poll asking others to weigh in on the strange word's pronunciation.

the best and worst thing about #covfefe will be everyone trying to pronounce it in real life tomorrow — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) May 31, 2017

Some, meanwhile, defended Trump, pointing out that accidentally sending a half-typed tweet is a human error.

Liberals are so perfect, they've never been in the middle of typing a tweet, and then been interrupted, and accidentally sent it #covfefe — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 31, 2017

- Washington Post