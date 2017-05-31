5:49pm Wed 31 May
President Trump tweets 'Despite the constant negative press covfefe.' Twitter explodes

By Travis M. Andrews

A few minutes after midnight in Washington, D.C., President Trump tweeted a strange sentence.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," it read.

No, that isn't a typo. At least, not on the part of The Washington Post.

It's a good guess that the word he was looking for was "coverage."

But the tweet, and the thought, remained incomplete. Within 45 minutes, it had been retweeted more than 25,000 times and "liked" more than 30,000 times.


Quickly, the "word" covfefe began trending.

"Don't talk to me until I've had my #covfefe," wrote one user.

"What's even the point of CNN if they're not going commercial-free with #covfefe coverage?" inquired another.

"The next time I go to Starbucks I'm gonna order a grande #covfefe," wrote one thirsty user.

The word "covfefe" does not appear in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. When searching for it on the company's website, the dictionary suggests "coffee," "coven," "cover," "covet," "covey" and "cuvee."

Twitter users certainly came up with a few definitions for the word, such as coffee or a synonym to "The Lion King's" "hakuna matata." (It means no worries, for the rest of your days.)


Others suggested it might make a great band, or perhaps human, name.


Fusion even launched a poll asking others to weigh in on the strange word's pronunciation.


Some, meanwhile, defended Trump, pointing out that accidentally sending a half-typed tweet is a human error.


- Washington Post

