Thousands of dollars pour in for 'homeless hero' during Manchester attack

A homeless man hailed a hero for his brave actions during the Manchester terror attack has seen thousands of dollars pour in from a fundraising page.

Chris Parker, 33, was quick to help out the injured after a suicide bomber struck during an Ariana Grande concert.

According to The Sun, his mother Jessica Parker, posted a message on Facebook asking him to find her.

She said: "This is my son who has been estranged from me for a long while. I had no idea he was homeless but he was extremely brave last night.

"Please get in touch with me Chris Parker."

In a comment on another post she adds: "No matter what the past, he has done so well and I am very proud of him xx."

More than $40,000 has been raised by people touched by Parker's actions on a Gofundme page set up in his honour.

Michael Jones, the oragniser of the page, was touched by Parker's selflessness and felt "compelled" to make an effort to help him.

A homeless man who has slept rough in Manchester for a year, Parker regularly begs inside the foyer of the arena at the end of concerts was knocked to the floor with the force of the explosion.

Parker described how he helped a girl who had lost her legs in the blast, before helping a dying woman who had suffered serious leg and head injuries.

"Everyone was piling out, all happy and everything else. As people were coming out of the glass doors I heard a bang and within a split second I saw a white flash, then smoke and then I heard screaming," he said.

"It knocked me to the floor and then I got up and instead of running away my gut instinct was to run back and try and help. There was people lying on the floor everywhere.

"I saw a little girl. She had no legs. I wrapped her in one of the merchandise T-shirts and I said 'where is your mum and daddy?' She said 'my dad is at work, my mum is up there'."

He said he thought the child's mother had died from her injuries.

Parker said he also tended to a woman in her 60s who suffered serious leg and head injuries.

He said: "She passed away in my arms. She was in her 60s and said she had been with her family. I haven't stopped crying.

"There were nuts and bolts all over the floor. People had holes in their backs. It's the screams I can't get over. I don't think anything has sunk in yet. It's just shock."

Stephen Jones, 35, a former bricklayer who was also sleeping rough when the blast went off, also rushed to help.

"We were having to pull nails and bits of glass out of their arms and faces," he said.

"I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if I'd just walked away."

