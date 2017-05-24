Vigil for Manchester victims interrupted after man caught brandishing large knife, baseball bat

By Thomas Burrows

A vigil in Birmingham for the Manchester Arena victims has been interrupted after a man apparently armed with a large knife and a baseball bat was detained nearby.

Birmingham held a candle-lit vigil to show solidarity with the victims of last night's terror attack in Manchester.

The armed man shouted out as he was handcuffed by officers, just a short distance from where 1,000 people had gathered in the city's main Victoria Square. Police say the man, who was black and had a short-trimmed beard, was taken away in a riot can around 7pm.

Speakers which had been paying tribute to the Manchester victims were interrupted by the man's protests, from down a side street.

Police, including armed response officers, then cleared the square a short time later, the Daily Mail reported.

The evacuation of the square was carried out as a precaution by police, West Midlands chief constable David Thompson confirmed.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena attack after the terrorist set off a ball-bearing bomb at an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 and injuring 119 in the worst terror attack Britain has seen since the 7/7 London bombings.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, 18-year-old Georgina Callander and 26-year-old John Atkinson were among those killed.

Of the injured, at least 12 were children. There were 59 people taken to hospital, with 60 others treated at the scene.

The bomber - named today as 22-year-old Salman Abedi - was known to authorities. He died at the scene and police carried out a controlled explosion at what is believed to be his home during raids around the city today.

Police also raided a house where Abedi's brother, Ismail, lived and arrested a 23-year-old man. Police and security services are trying to work out if the suicide bomber was part of a cell.

As well as the Birmingham vigil, thousands gathered in the centre of Manchester in a show of defiance, declaring they will not be 'beaten' or 'intimidated' in the wake of the terror attack.

Crowds spilled from Albert Square on to nearby roads, standing together in an act of solidarity.

Many carried flags, posters and placards bearing the message 'I Love Manchester', pledging unity across the city.

Meanwhile hundreds more gathered in the village of Tarleton, Lancashire, home to victims Saffie Roussos, eight, and 18-year-old Georgina Callander, for another vigil dedicated to their memories.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Theresa May said the "callous" attack was "among the worst terrorism we have experienced in the United Kingdom".

The Queen also held a minute's silence at Buckingham Palace to remember those killed and injured in last night's terror attack.

- Daily Mail