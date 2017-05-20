FBI director's father: Donald Trump 'belongs in an institution'

By Ian Horswill

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The father of fired FBI director James Comey, who was sacked by Donald Trump, has launched a withering attack on the US President.

"I never was crazy about Trump," 86-year-old J. Brien Comey, 86, told the Bergen Record.

"I'm convinced that he's nuts. I thought he belonged in an institution. He was crazy before he became president. Now he's really crazy."

Comey was fired as the FBI's director by Trump on May 10, learning of his demise on TV.

The timing likely to affect the FBI's investigation into possible links between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, reports news.com.au.

Trump then reportedly told Russian officials in the White House that firing Comey had relieved "great pressure" on him.

"I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job," Mr. Trump said, according to a document summarising the meeting, which was read to The New York Times by a US official. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off."

Trump also claimed he was the victim of a "witch-hunt", "the single greatest witch-hunt of a politician in American history".

The White House said Comey's firing was unrelated to the FBI's Russia investigation, but officials didn't deny that Trump had been critical of Comey to Russian officials.

Continued below.

Related Content James Comey to testify to Senate in public Donald Trump calls Russia probe 'single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history' Video Watch: Comey to testify in public

Comey's father, a lifelong Republican, said that he refrained from voting for any presidential candidate.

"I just couldn't vote for Trump," he told The Bergen Record.

Comey's father said his son never told him he had been fired by the President. Instead, he learned of his son's axing through media reports.

"He and I have an unwritten secret agreement that I don't talk about his job," he said.

"It's just a father-son relationship. We never talk about what he does. I read it in the papers."

Republicans criticised Comey last July when he announced that he would not recommend charges for Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

Then, in late October - with the election looming - Comey announced in a bombshell memo that his agency would reopen its Clinton probe.

Democrats blasted Comey for his decision and accused him of contributing to Trump's narrow victory over Clinton.

- news.com.au