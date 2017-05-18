Barack Obama on President Donald Trump: 'He's nothing but a bulls****er'

By Chris Spargo

Barack Obama has made a point of not publicly attacking or criticising President Trump since his election back in November, but behind closed doors he apparently has no problem sharing his thoughts about the new commander-in-chief.

In an interview with People, two of Obama's friends reveal that he once said of President Trump: "He's nothing but a bulls****er."

That comment came shortly after President Trump called Obama following his surprise win in the November election and voiced his "respect" for the man, according to Daily Mail.

The two friends also said that Obama's opinion of President Trump has not got any "better" in the four months since he took office, though a third source said that he is happy about one thing.

"He's deeply concerned with what he's seen. But he's also optimistic and heartened that citizens aren't just watching it happen but engaging with neighbours and elected representatives at town halls," said the source.

And while he and wife Michelle have not publicly attacked President Trump, the former first lady did promise last week that she was not gone for good.

"We're not gone, we're just breathing, y'all. Let us breathe," she said.

"We've got to get our new lives set up," Michelle said at a health conference in Washington DC on Friday.

"I'm approaching the next chapter the way I approached this last chapter. I want to be strategic."

She then added: "I want the folks here to know that my commitment to these issues is real. This didn't have anything to do with me being first lady."

Michelle has joked in the past that she would be wearing black for the next four years, a pledge she appears to have possibly taken seriously given the attire she has been spotted in since the day President Trump took office.

David Axelrod, a longtime friend of Barack, said that like George W. Bush before him, he will likely never publicly attack President Trump while he is in office.

"He's very respectful of the appropriate role of a former president and that ex-presidents should not be looking over the shoulder of their successors and commenting on every decision," said Axelrod.

"President Obama's predecessor didn't do that. Obviously, this now is a unique set of circumstances, but my sense is that he's going to try and respect that tradition while reserving the right to speak out in given moments when things rise to that level."

A source also said that despite the negative things President Trump has had to say about his predecessor and Obamacare while in office, Barack has still continued to speak with him when he reaches out and "try to help."

