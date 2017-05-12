Bullied Ohio boy, 8, took own life after assault, attorney says

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

GRAPHIC WARNING

An eight-year-old boy took his own life just two days after he was beaten unconscious by his Ohio classmates.

Gabriel 'Gabe' Taye was found dead in his bedroom by his heartbroken mother Cornelia Reynolds on January 26.

At the time, officials at Carson Elementary School told her there was no evidence of bullying and that Gabe had simply fainted.

But disturbing video has since emerged showing the eight-year-old being brutally attacked by his fellow classmates in the school restroom.

Surveillance footage, which has not been publicly released, shows a boy in the bathroom, "punching and threatening and assaulting other children, and the son of my client walks in," the family attorney Jennifer Branch told Cincinnati.com.

"He actually attempts to shake the assailant's hand, and the assailant pulled him forward and slammed him into the wall, and he is knocked unconscious for seven-and-a-half minutes."

Branch said that was a major concern that there was more violence going on that had never been reported.

"As we learn things, it's been hard to share them with (Reynolds) because her response is, 'if I had only known,'' she said.

"I just feel like enough is not being done, and I feel like stuff is being swept under the rug," Reynolds said.

Cincinnati school officials say police and media have 'characterised' events in the video.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Eight-year-old boy commits suicide just two days after being beaten by classmate Mary Holm: $150,000 loss is a costly warning Exclusive: Barbecue for some of NZ's worst inmates cancelled

They have refused to release the video of the attack to the public.

However school spokeswoman Janet Walsh said previously Carson Elementary had zero reports of bullying in the August-December term.

On the day of the attack, Gabe had returned home to his family and had vomited that evening.

His mom had taken him to the local hospital where they told her it was most likley stomach flu.

Gabe was allowed to miss school the next day but returned to school on January 26.

His mother found him dead in his bedroom a few hours after getting home.

"I was in the living room at the kitchen table, and I went back to check on my son and I found him hanging," Reynolds told WLWT in Janaury.

Reynolds is calling for justice for her only son and his heartbroken that no-one informed her he was being bullied.

"She's devastated that her son's second to last day was so painful for him and that she didn't know and that she couldn't protect him," Branch added.

Reynolds said that thinking back there had been a few little clues her son was being picked on.

The third grader, a model student, would often visit the nurse's office and would ask his mom to stay home.



"I guess he didn't know how to tell me stuff was happening," Reynolds said. "Him going to the nurse's station or him not wanting to go to school, that was his way of trying to communicate with me. That was his way. He probably didn't want to say, 'Ma, somebody's bullying or picking on me,' you know? He just didn't know how to tell me."

She also had a warning for other parents to be alert to signs their children were being bullied, and could even be pushed to suicide.

"It's not just happening in high school,' Reynolds said. "It's in elementary schools

Police had launched an investigation into the death of the young boy and detective Eric Karaguleff contacted the school's principal Ruthenia Jackson, assistant principal Jeff McKenzie and CPS officials in an email saying he had viewed the footage and found it "concerning."

"I saw some concerning events, and I don't even have a child at that school," he told them.

"I witnessed behaviour that in my belief is bullying and could even rise to the level of criminal assault, if not for the young ages of the perpetrators," he added in a report.

The detective described how he had watched the footage and saw a boy enter the restroom, and within seconds, other boys fled.

The aggressor hit another boy in the stomach, "sending him to the floor in all fours" and threatened another.

At that point, Gabe arrived and appeared to "shake hands" with the bully before the boy "pulled him forward and slammed him into the wall" knocking him out, Branch added.

Karaguleff said that Gabe's fellow classmates were seen to "step over, point, mock, nudge, kick, etc." him until McKenzie was seen rushing into the restroom where he found the boy.

Despite the shocking attack by young boys on a fellow student, the detective's report concluded that the school could handle the issue without their involvement. The investigation was closed.



Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Daily Mail