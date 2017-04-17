'You perpetrated a lie': Dr Phil confronts race-faker Rachel Dolezal

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Race-faker Rachel Dolezal has been confronted by Dr Phil in a hard-hitting interview.

In a promo for the show which will air on Monday, Dr Phil confronts the white woman who claims to identify as an African-American despite being born in Montana to white parents.

He asks her: "You pretended to be black. You perpetrated a lie. You agree with that, right?"



To Dr Phil's shock, 39-year-old Dolezal, who identifies as "transracial", responded: "No."

Dr Phil asked her: "Why were people upset?"

Dolezal said: "You would have to ask them.

Dr Phil said people claimed the race-faker conned them. Dolezal became the NAACP chapter president in Spokane, Washington.

However when discussing the scandal, she did admit: "I'm not perfect. I make mistakes."

Dolezal has claimed that she "was biologically born white to white parents", and compared herself to Caitlyn Jenner, claiming race is "not coded in your DNA" and should be viewed like gender or religion.

Throughout her childhood, she claims, she felt that she was black - even though she did not meet a single black person until she was 10.

She had blond hair and freckles while growing up near Troy, Montana. She says it was a "painfully white world", which she eventually left behind.

When she was a teenager, her parents adopted four black children, and she felt "closer to something that felt oddly familiar".

Continued below.

Related Content White activist Rachel Dolezal who pretended to be black quits Rachel Dolezal's appearance is 'blackface,' brother says Video Watch: Dr Phil to face Rachel Dolezal who claims to be 'transracial'

But even that warrants an attack on her parents because she claims the adoption was solely to benefit from tax breaks.

Dolezal says it wasn't until she was able attend college that she was able to express herself as a black woman.

She attended Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, for her bachelor's degree, then went on to get her Master of Fine Arts from the historically black college Howard University in Washington, DC.

Dolezal had married Kevin Moore in 2000, when he was a medical student at Howard University. They divorced in 2004, which is when she decided to become publicly black.

The ruse worked for years until 2015 when her parents, with whom she has long feuded, told local reporters their daughter was born white but was presenting herself as a black activist in the Spokane region, an area with few minorities.

After the scandal that cost Dolezal her job in 2015, she lost her position with the NAACP.

She has sold some of her artwork, and also braids hair to earn money. But she said local colleges have refused to hire her, as have nonprofits, government agencies and even local grocery stores.

Dolezal said she has applied for more than 100 jobs, including a position at the university where she used to teach, but no one will hire her.

The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn.

Dolezal said she wrote her memoir In Full Color because she wanted to "set the record straight" to both the black and white communities that felt as if she had wronged them. The book was released in March.

- Daily Mail