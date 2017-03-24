UK attacker named

The man police believe is behind the London attacks has been named as Khalid Masood, 52.

The Kent-born man was born on Christmas Day and known by several aliases including Khalid Choudry.

He has been described as a "fitness freak" who was obsessed with bodybuilding and a married father of three by Sky News. The Muslim convert has previously worked as an English teacher.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said he had been under surveillance in the past but was a "peripheral figure" and was not suspected of plotting any specific attacks.

Police said he has not been convicted for any terror offences before but had a long criminal history.

"However, he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences."

"His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife."

