Boy feared swept down drain in flood waters in Illawarra region

By Liz Burke at news.com.au

Fears are growing for an 11-year-old boy who may have been swept away in flood waters in the NSW Illawarra region in heavy rain on Thursday.

Rescue workers will focus their search on the area's drain network, using cameras to look for the boy inside as rain returns to the east coast of the state today.

Ryan Teasdale was last seen riding a bodyboard with his brother and friends in Riley Park at Unanderra on Thursday afternoon as torrential rain swept through the area.

The area where Ryan was boogie-boarding with his brother and friends is a popular play spot for local kids in wet weather. The children were being supervised by adults at the time.

Briefing media on the search for Ryan, police said if the boy had been sucked into a stormwater drain system, which connects to Albert Creek and leads into the Harbour, he could have been transported to "countless" locations.

Ryan's brother raised the alarm about 4.30pm when he couldn't find him, beginning a frantic search.

A local man who was at the scene expressed his disbelief to a Channel 7 reporter, saying he just couldn't fathom how the boy had disappeared.

"We were all boogie boarding here and all and it's what kids always did around," he said.

"That's why I can't get it. There were how many grown people here?

Ryan was last seen wearing blue boardshorts without a shirt and holding his blue bodyboard.

His family is understandably devastated, police say.

More than 100 people including SES, NSW Police and council, marine rescue and ambulance personnel searched the area until the early hours of Friday, and set out again at first light in the area around Riley Park.

"Everyone that is able to give us a hand is assisting us," he said.

Crews will also search "countless" areas today where the drain run into creeks, Supt Dzevlan said.

"Unfortunately it's countless. One of the creeks is Albert Creek and that creek itself leads to the harbour," he said.

The stormwater drain located at the bottom of Riley Park is about 60cm wide and isn't covered by a grate, footage of the park shows.

The Illawarra region has been pelted with rain in recent days, with SES warning residents to take care in flood waters.

"We had almost 200mm of rain ... and that really caused some danger in terms of flash flooding. We did 40 flood rescues in a three-hour period yesterday, largely they were all drivers driving into flood waters," NSW SES Commissioner Mark Smethurst told ABC on Friday.

"It's a bit crazy. People are risking their own lives and that of the volunteers."

Smethurst warned the flood risk could continue over the weekend.

"We're predicting rain around the 50-100mm on both Saturday and Sunday and those areas that have already hit total saturation."

- news.com.au