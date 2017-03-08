Barack Obama is happy and loving life in new photos

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The future looks so bright for Barack Obama that he even needs to wear shades.

But he does, because he can.

Obama, who was pictured outside the National Gallery in Washington just days ago, looked carefree and relaxed as he walked with his wife Michelle.

Dressed in a leather jacket and jeans the 55-year-old was in the company of wife Michelle and looked fresh after their recent holiday on Richard Branson's private island.

The pictures, which were taken amid claims made by Donald Trump that Obama wiretapped him, took Twitter by storm with many commenting on how good he looked.

Is it just me or did @BarackObama get a makeover? Leather jacket and dark wash jeans. ✔✔ — Liza Suloti (@LizaSuloti) March 6, 2017

Obama trying on leather jacket: "I really like this brown one!" Assistant: "Actually, it's called 'cognac.'" Obama: "Ooh, fancy!"

(twirls) pic.twitter.com/ErhfPNKojW — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) March 6, 2017

If Obama was fazed over Trump's wire-tapping claims, then it certainly wasn't showing as he looked like he didn't have a care in the world.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Barack Obama kitesurfing on his post-presidency vacation Human rights watchdog flags concerns over refugees and treatment of disabled man Your Views: Readers' Letters

In fact, it seems the whole Obama family are looking much more Zen since leaving the White House.

In recent weeks several pictures have emerged of him and his family looking footloose and fancy free.

Last month, a series of snaps showed the Obamas looking happy and relaxed as they holidayed with billionaire Virgin founder Richard Branson.

Branson published a blog post with pictures and video of the former president kitesurfing off one of his private islands in the British Virgin Islands.

The photos of a relaxed looking Obama family come amid reports he and former First Lady Michelle could earn around $320 million over the next 15 years.

According to the Kogod School of Business, the Obamas could rake in the millions after eight years in The White House.

He's also expected to earn more than $26 million in advance for his post-presidential memoir.

- news.com.au