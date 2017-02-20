Huge sinkhole swallows car live on air during California storm

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A huge sinkhole opened up in California, USA, after a deadly storm hit the state.

Torrential rain washed away the ground creating a sink hole which swallowed two cars, the second of which can be seen falling in live on air.

The sinkhole, In the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, filled with rushing water and swallowed two cars - the second on live TV as viewers watched it teeter on the edge before plunging in.

Firefighters rescued a 48-year-old woman from the first car. The driver of the second car managed to escape before the vehicle fell.

Authorities are calling the wild weather the worst storm the Southern California region has seen in decades.

- Daily Telegraph and agencies