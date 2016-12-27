Popular bar in Brooklyn raises drinking age to 25 because young people are 'animals'

A popular American bar in Brooklyn, New York, is raising its weekend drinking age to combat hordes of annoying, drunken young people.

DNAinfo reports that Phil's Crummy Corner, on Columbia St, Brooklyn, will only serve alcohol to patrons 25 and older on weekend nights. In the US the National Minimum Drinking Age Act bars persons below 21 years from buying or possessing alcoholic beverages in public, with rare exemptions in some states when family members are present.

The manager of the popular bar, which doubles as a family restaurant, claims an endless stream of complaints from nearby residents about rowdy, loud late-night crowds, provoked the move.

She's not exaggerating - there has been 22,311 calls reporting loud revelry in and around the vicinity of Phil's this year alone.

There have been a number of violent incidents near the bar.

In September, a 25-year-old woman was kicked and punched by four attackers. In April, police arrested a patron for punching a woman in the face, later discovering 18 bags of marijuana on his person.

"You will be shocked about the number of conversations you can hear from my bed," one resident complained at a community board meeting. "They're animals. Friday and Saturday night, it's like animal town."

There's still hope for some well-behaved under-25s, however, as staffers admit they'll make an exception for young customers who "are well known to the owner".

- NZ Herald