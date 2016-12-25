Tasmanian police are hunting down a seal in suburbia

A massive Australian fur seal is running amok in suburban Launceston, Tasmania, with authorities struggling to keep it under control.

The seal has made its way into the suburb of Newstead, sitting on cars causing thousands of dollars of damage and nonchalantly lumbering through the leafy streets.

The seals can weight up to 300kg and police have warned locals to keep their distance.

After spending the morning spooking the natives, the seal has been cordoned off while sleeping on Penquite Rd, but it will take police some time to round up the pesky mammal.

A police spokeswoman said the Parks and Wildlife Service would arrive shortly to relocate the seal, which wasn't likely to occur until midday due to it's size.





"It will be a long process to remove it," she said. "It is going to require several Parks and Wildlife officers to remove it."

The spokeswoman said the seal had likely come up through nearby river systems, which was common in the area in recent times.

Police have also urged the public to maintain a safe distance to avoid unnecessarily agitating the seal and risk harm to themselves or the animal.

- news.com.au