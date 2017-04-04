West Auckland residents stuck behind wall of mud

Five families have been trapped in their homes after a slip blocked their driveway in West Auckland.

Landing Rd resident Tony Matthews told the Herald about five families and 16 people were stuck in their Titirangi homes after their shared driveway was cut off.

"It came down about 1.30am. Half the hillside came down on the driveway."

He said his neighbours had heard an almighty noise of "cracking trees" as the hill gave way.

The families were now waiting for a contractor to clear the mess.

A Fire Service spokesman said no houses were in danger on Landing Rd.

- NZ Herald