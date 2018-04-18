What are they?

Out of JBL's dizzying array of headphone options, the company offers two noise-cancelling sets. There's

, which is the premium option at a premium price, and these. The E65s are cheaper and slightly more compact but are comfortable over-ear headphones at a price that won't break the bank. I'm a fan.

How do they work? Take them out of the box, charge them up and away you go. The E65s come with Bluetooth, so they're wireless if you need them to be. That, as well as volume and noise-cancelling options, are all available using buttons on the right headset. I got used to their placement very quickly. But the more you use Bluetooth and noise-cancelling, the quicker you'll wear out the battery. JBL says the E65's fully charged battery lasts for 24 hours in Bluetooth mode, and 15 if you're using wireless as well.

Advertisement

JBL's E65 headphones offer bluetooth and noise-cancelling options.

What do they say?

"Multi-tasking is made easy as these headphones will seamlessly switch between two devices ensuring that you never miss a call while enjoying your favorite playlist or watching a movie. In addition, you will also enjoy a detachable, tangle-free fabric cord with one button remote, three different color options and a flat folding design for easy transportation."

What's the best thing about them? It's the noise-cancelling option for sure. I've only tested one other set of noise-cancelling headphones before, but these really do the job. Heading to Melbourne, I wore them through Auckland Airport and throughout the flight, and they reduced outside noise to a barely audible hum. That's great for really getting into a decent movie binge during the three-hour flight.

And the worst? My set ran out of battery in Sydney Airport and I couldn't get them charged up in time for my flight. That meant the flight back was much noisier than the flight there. That's my fault. Next time, I'm taking a power bank with me. Or at least remembering to charge them up overnight.

Okay, how much are they? The E65s retail for $299.95 in New Zealand. If you're looking for something that's a little more street smart, you might want to investigate the Everest model, but at $479.95, that's an investment you want to think about. Either way, the noise-cancelling option is the biggest reason to buy these.