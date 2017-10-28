Extraterrestrial theorists believe they've found proof of alien life on Mars.
YouTube channel Paranormal Crucible claims NASA images show a 2km long downed "alien mothership" on the surface of Mars.
The images from the video were found in footage taken from NASA's Mars Global Surveyor - which surveyed the red planet until 2006 when the space agency lost contact with it.
"I have processed, colorised and rebuilt the object and in my opinion it is a craft of some kind, possibly tens of thousands of years old," explains the description underneath the video.
"It's also over a mile long, so this must have been a mothership, either a Martian one or possibly an off planet alien species, but why did it crash?"
But some people who watched it appear not to be convinced and have their own theories about what the object is.
One said: "It's sunken ground, not raised, look at the location of the light and the shadows compared to the surrounding craters."
Another dismissed claims of alien life, believing it's a deep ditch but questioned "how the hell it got there... It's in the middle of a very flat desert".
It's not the first time conspiracy theorists have claimed an alien civilisation is living on the red planet.
Last year, astonishing photos taken by NASA appear to show a "pair of wheels on the side of a hill" which so-called "truth-seekers" believe is evidence aliens used "advanced forms of transportation" up there.
Alien life forms would have a tough time surviving, as the planet has no liquid water on it and often reaches temperatures as low as -125C.