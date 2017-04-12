Samsung Galaxy 8 on track to be most popular phone

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

Samsung's Note 7 smartphone disaster has inadvertently made Australians mad for its comeback phone.

On Tuesday, pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 broke all records with the company revealing its two smartphones were on track to be the company's "most successful launch ever".

While the South Korean tech giant remained coy on the exact number of pre-orders, they sold 51,060 Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in its first two weeks on the market in Australia.

Samsung Australia mobile division vice-president Richard Fink said pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones, due out on April 28, were outselling its previous flagship phone by "double-digit percentage points" even though Samsung it wasn't even on show in stores yet.

"I think (Australians) are just excited about this phone," Mr Fink said.

"It's not just us but globally - all the markets are reporting double-digit growth on the S7 launch.

"Australians like big-screen phones, and the screen dimensions are something different."

Even after the worldwide recalls, Samsung reportedly sold more than half a million of the new phones in South Korea in just two days after presales began.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZ Herald Local Focus: Former Hinuera School student returns to see trees planted 80 years ago. 'I see dead pooches': Doggie medium reveals owners' secrets through pets John Drinnan: When does plain talk become hate speech?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will feature larger 5.8 and 6.2-inch screens with tiny borders, a water-resistant body, improved selfie camera, and a smart assistant named Bixby that takes voice commands.

However, Samsung confirmed Bixby would not recognise the Australian accent at launch and its voice commands be missing from the phone initially.

Samsung spokesman Eric Chou said the company was still in the process of programming Bixby to recognise Australian voices.

"It is continuing to evolve," Mr Chou said.

"In the coming months we'll have an announcement about what we'll do with Bixby voice."

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ would feature other elements of the Bixby assistant, he said, including suggestions based on the user's calendar and the ability to recognise photos of landmarks and objects.

All major Australian telcos have announced plans to stock the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ on April 28, with even unexpected firms like Woolworths also offering the phones on plans.

Buyers who pre-order will receive the phone from April 21.

- news.com.au