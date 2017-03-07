Gadget review: Oppo's PM-3 headphones

Chris Schulz is the deputy head of entertainment for the New Zealand Herald.

The Oppo PM-3s are stylish and sophisticated, with a price tag to match.

What are they? Some super sleek, comfortable and quite expensive portable headphones that promise "true audiophile performance, elegant styling, exceptional comfort and noise isolation". The PM-3s are the Chinese company's entry-level headphones, with the PM-2s and PM-1s costing up to and over $1000. They also produce high-end phones, wireless speakers and blu-ray players.

How do they work? Opening the box is a moment to savour. The packaging is beautiful, with a box of cables to unwrap, a smart carry case to unzip, and the headphones themselves to unsheathe from a protective cloth. You can plug-and-play with your phone, tablet, laptop or home amp straight away, but there's also a portable amplifier available separately.

What are they like? Amazing, easily the best pair of headphones we've has reviewed. The sound is crisp and full, perfect if you're streaming new albums by Migos, Future or Wiley. Apparently that's all down to their closed-back Planar Magnetic technology.

They're so comfortable, and sound so good, that taking them off puts us in a bad mood.

Any downsides? You get what you pay for, but that price will be prohibitive. The PM-3s are for music lovers with an audiophile addiction and some spare cash to play with. If you're looking for cheaper options, Sennheiser's mid-range might be a better option. But these offer far better sound, and they're more comfortable too.

So how much are they? They retail for $649, but it's worth the investment. The PM-3s haven't left our lobes for the better part of two weeks - and they're likely to stay there for a good while yet.

* For more information, oppodigital.co.nz.

- NZ Herald