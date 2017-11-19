A 20-year-old has walloped an astonishing 490 runs off just 151 balls in a 50-over club match in South Africa on Saturday.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dadswell smacked 57 sixes and 27 fours en route to amassing the mammoth total while playing for North-West University Pukke against Potch Dorp XI.
The highest score in List A cricket came from former English batsman Ali Brown, who managed a score of 268 runs for Surrey in a county match against Glamorgan in 2002, while the highest ODI score of all-time was Rohit Sharma's 264 for India against Sri Lanka three years ago.
Dadswell almost doubled both efforts with this extensive innings.
