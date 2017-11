Lazarus has risen to the heights again by winning the $800,000 New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington this afternoon.

As he did last year, Lazarus and driver Mark Purdon streeted the field in the home straight after leading for most of the race.

Jack's legend was second and Aussie raider Tiger Tara third.

Lazarus won by a whopping 5 and three-quarter lengths and paid just $1.40 for the win and $1 for a place.

