Join the NZ Herald for coverage of UFC 203, which will be headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Alistair Overeem.

Heavyweights Travis Browne and Fabricio Werdum will square off in the co-main event, while former professional wrestler CM Punk will make his professional MMA debut when he takes on Mickey Gall

This event marks the first time the UFC has staged a show in Cleveland, which is Miocic's hometown