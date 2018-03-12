The All Blacks have a new threat to ending their eight year run at the top of the World Rugby rankings.

Six Nations winners Ireland have moved past England into second spot ahead of their clash at Twickenham on Sunday.

Ireland secured the Six Nations title over the weekend following a 28-8 win over Scotland while England were handed their second loss of the tournament, going down 22-16 in Paris.

Ireland now sit on 87.85 ranking points, more than six points behind the All Blacks.

The All Blacks moved to number one on November 16, 2009, taking the spot from the Springboks after South Africa beat New Zealand three straight times earlier that seaso

Steve Hansen's men play both England and Ireland later this year. The three-time World Cup winners will face England at Twickenham on November 10 before heading to Dublin a week later.