All Blacks coach Steve Hansen announces his squad for the end-of-year tour this morning.

Tune in LIVE at 10.30am NZT right here on the All Blacks Facebook page to see the squad naming for the upcoming Vista 2017 Northern Tour. #VistaNT Posted by All Blacks on Sunday, 22 October 2017

The All Blacks will kick off their Northern tour against the Barbarians in two weeks time, before playing a test against France a week later.

Several new faces, and some returning ones too, could force their way into the All Blacks end-of-year tour squad.

Four additional spots in an extended 37-man touring party leaves plenty of room to groom new talent in the outside backs, midfield and front-row.

Advertisement

When the team is revealed today, Matt Duffie, Tim Perry and Jack Goodhue could be among the talking points, according to the Herald's Liam Napier. And there will always be those considered unlucky to miss out.

Duffie could be a bolter of sorts. Seta Tamanivalu's recall, after playing three tests last year, has been well flagged after a move to the wing at the Crusaders rejuvenated his career. With Ben Smith, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Jordie Barrett and Israel Dagg all absent, his call-up is widely expected. That could leave a choice between Blues and North Harbour wing Duffie, and discarded 54-test veteran Julian Savea.

Between Waisake Naholo, Rieko Ioane and Tamanivalu, the All Blacks probably feel they have enough power, so including the contrasting aerial skills of Duffie, the former Melbourne Storm prodigy, for the first time may be favoured.