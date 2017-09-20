All Black great Ma'a Nonu is reportedly recovering well after a brutal clash of heads knocked the two-time World Cup winner out cold in the weekend's French Top 14 match between Toulon and Montpellier.

Nonu, who made the last of his 103 appearances in the black jersey in 2015, was left motionless on the pitch after running into the home side's Julian Brady in the 60th minute of the match, which Montpellier won 43-20.

The 35-year-old midfielder's teammates quickly noticed he was in trouble and alerted the referee, who promptly halted proceedings to allow Toulon's medical team to get on the field.

After being assessed, Nonu was able to walk off the field and a statement issued by Toulon after the match said he was able to travel back from Montpellier with the team following further off-field assessments.

"Nonu immediately recovered all his abilities. Thus, the first evaluations made by the medical staff [on the field] were positive," the statement said.

"Today, the RCT medical staff wanted to be reassuring about the health of the player following the match."

Nonu suffered a similar blow in last year's semifinal against the same opposition, when a sickening clash with former All Black Anthony Tuitavake forced him out of the final against Dan Carter's Racing 92.

Toulon's loss sees them languishing in seventh place in the Top 14 standings with two wins from four matches.

They next face Stade Francais on Monday (New Zealand time).