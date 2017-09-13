England to play the All Blacks for the first time since 2014 next year in a match that is expected to generate a record revenue of over £10 million (NZ$18m), with the hosts taking the bulk of the cash.

England Rugby announced a tough 2018 schedule overnight designed to help prepare Eddie Jones's side for the 2019 World Cup.

Although the match will produce an expected record revenue, New Zealand Rugby's share, as it has been in previous tests in the Northern Hemishphere, is expected to be around the $1m mark, the Herald understands.

The fixture on November 10 falls within the international window so the RFU has not had to pay a fee to the NZR - and England's governing body is expected to pocket record receipts following the confirmation yesterday that governing body will bring all its corporate hospitality in-house following the opening of the redeveloped East Stand next year.

Last year Ian Ritchie, the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, rejected the notion that Twickenham match revenues should be shared with southern-hemisphere opponents.

"Of course they say they want more money, but there is nothing to stop Australia or New Zealand building a stadium," Ritchie said last September.

"Go build a stadium if you want to increase your revenue growth. We have all been through it here in Ireland, Wales, Scotland and ourselves, incurring debt on stadium build in order to reap the benefits.

"We didn't get anything out of going to Australia in June. And ditto from the Lions," Richie said at the time.

"I can't see the case for arguing the other way. Of course we should get a return on Twickenham from the money that the RFU has put in. We keep what we make to put back into the game. As for their lack of sustainability, I don't see a lot of problems for them in terms of our difficulty in beating southern-hemisphere teams."

Jones' side will also face South Africa (Nov 3), Japan (Nov 17) and Australia (Nov 24).

The fixture schedule will end a four-year wait to face Steve Hansen's side after the failed bid to secure a fixture against the All Blacks this year.

"The 2018 Old Mutual Wealth Series is incredibly important for England as we build towards the Rugby World Cup in 2019," said Jones.

"We want to win that series 4-0 and we will need to play extremely well to beat four very good teams over a four-week period.

"The series will give us a really good indicator of where we are as a squad, a year out from the Rugby World Cup, and gives us a real focus on what we have to do over the next 12 months to be ready for that series and win.

"Over the next year we need to continue to develop a bulletproof side, that can find ways to win in matches, and we will have to work hard and be smart in what we do to bridge the gap between us and the All Blacks. Our ambition is to be the number one team in the world going into the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan."

In 2014 England lost four times to the All Blacks including a three-Test series in New Zealand. They last beat New Zealand in 2012, defeating the number one side in the world 38-21 at Twickenham.

England's Test match against Japan, whom Jones coached at the 2015 World Cup, will be only the second time in history the two sides have played each other.

England will also face South Africa four times next year, with the Rugby Football Union confirming a three-Test tour next June as well as the autumn Test match.