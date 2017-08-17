New Zealand Rugby is reopening the investigation into the sex scandal involving All Black Aaron Smith.

Smith was overheard having sex in a disabled toilet at Christchurch Airport last year with a woman who was not his partner.

At the time the All Black made a tearful public apology and said the incident was a one-off.

But yesterday the Daily Mail Australia published a series of Facebook messages between Smith and the woman suggesting Smith had not told the full story.

The woman has told the Daily Mail the relationship had been going on for years.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said today in a press conference that the incident had already been dealt with.

"Obviously the incident happened last year," Hansen saide. "We dealt with it and we feel that we dealt with it decisively.

"There's nothing more that I can add to that but if it...needs to be spoken about it will come from the New Zealand Rugby Union - [chief executive] Steve Tew - so there's not much point in asking me any more questions about that, because I'll just keep telling you there's nothing more to add."

In a statement, NZR said that "based on information published today New Zealand Rugby believes that it needs to investigate the Aaron Smith matter further and has instructed an independent lawyer to do so.

"Until those enquiries are complete we will not be making any further statements to the media. It is effectively an employment issue that requires investigation."

Earlier a friend of the woman involved claimed he was the one who leaked the Facebook messages to media.

The man, named Neil, told radio station The Hits the woman had allowed him to leak the messages, adding she "didn't feel like she was having her voice heard" and her side of the story needed to be told.

He originally gave the messages to Ben Hill, a former NZHerald journalist who now works at the Daily Mail Australia.

"He couldn't do anything with the Herald for whatever reason so when he went to his new position overseas he could work with the story then," Neil said.

Neil last spoke to the woman this morning. "She's glad that her story is coming out - obviously there are going to be a few people that think she's doing this for publicity or for money and that's not the case at all."

Neil said he had known the woman for quite a while.

"She's certainly had to be quiet about a lot of things and she's done it with quite a lot of grace and been quite humble through the whole thing."