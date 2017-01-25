Rugby: Brumbies include Wallabies in Brisbane Tens squad

Several Wallabies will lead the Brumbies' squad selected to compete for the inaugural Brisbane Global Rugby Tens title.

While there has been doubt cast over the involvement of top All Blacks in the tournament, the Brumbies side boasts nine internationally capped players and nine with more than 50 Super Rugby games under their belt.

Among the internationals named in the squad are Australian regulars Tevita Kuridrani and Scott Sio, as well as fellow Wallabies Henry Speight, Saia Fainga'a, Kyle Godwin, Allan Alaalatoa plus established Argentinian international Tomas Cubelli.

Former stars Stephen Larkham and Andrew Walker are also in the squad as wildcard players.

In addition to the familiar names, the Brumbies squad features a number of young players who have progressed through local Canberra rugby pathways, including Joseph Powell, Jordan Jackson-Hope and Tom Staniforth.

The team also includes Auckland-born former Blues and Harlequins prop Nic Mayhew.



The Brumbies face the Highlanders, Toulon and South Africa's Blue Bulls in the pool stages of the tournament.



Brumbies Squad



Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Tomas Cubelli, Tom Banks, Scott Sio, Nic Jooste, Joseph Powell, Andrew Smith, Lausii Taliauli, Aidan Toua, Jordan Jackson-Hope, Robbie Abel, Allan Alaalatoa, Chris Alcock, Jarrad Butler, Tom Staniforth, Blake Enever, Saia Faingaa, Lolo Fakaosilea, Ben Hyne, Leslie Makin, Nic Mayhew, Jordan Smiler, Stephen Larkham (wildcard), Andrew Walker (wildcard)

- NZ Herald