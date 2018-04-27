Snow has been forecasts for two lower South Island alpine passes tomorrow.

The Metservice has already warned of heavy rain and high winds for the Upper North Island, following a damaging storm which down trees, damaged property and left thousands without power in Auckland earlier this month.

Late Friday night the Government forecaster warned rain was expected to turn to snow on the Lindis Pass and the Crown Range Road overnight.

In the Lindis Pass 2cm to 5cm of snow is expected near the summit from early to late Saturday morning.

On the Crown Range Rd there could be 3cm to 6cm of snow falling above 900m through Saturday morning.