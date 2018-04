Three burglars have driven a car into a Te Awamutu dairy and made off with cigarettes and chocolate.

The ram raid left glass strewn all over the footpath.

Waikato Senior Sergeant Shelley Begbie said the three offenders dumped the car near the dairy after the raid, which happened shortly before 5.30am.

Anyone with information about the ram raid is asked to phone Hamilton police on (07) 8586200 or Te Awamutu police (07) 872 0100.