Auckland Airport says it's found a passenger involved in a security breach.
Police say they had been working with aviation security to find a woman.
The terminal had been put on hold.
The passenger went through international screening and the x-ray machine identified they had a knife "on their person", Newshub reported.
The person continued through into the terminal.
Images of long cues are emerging online and Auckland Airport says it's going to restart screening but it will take some time to clear the backlog.
It's not yet clear if flights have been disrupted.
Several members of the public tweeted about the security shut-down, with one saying that "Kiwi travellers are very relaxed in the face of massive delays".
More to come.