Auckland Airport says it's found a passenger involved in a security breach.

Police say they had been working with aviation security to find a woman.

The terminal had been put on hold.

The passenger went through international screening and the x-ray machine identified they had a knife "on their person", Newshub reported.

Advertisement

The person continued through into the terminal.

Images of long cues are emerging online and Auckland Airport says it's going to restart screening but it will take some time to clear the backlog.

It's not yet clear if flights have been disrupted.

Aviation Security have advised there has been a security breach but have now located the passenger involved. They are now going to restart screening but it will take some time to clear the backlog - we appreciate your patience. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) April 24, 2018

Several members of the public tweeted about the security shut-down, with one saying that "Kiwi travellers are very relaxed in the face of massive delays".

Something odd happening at Auckland airport. No one being let through security. No details shared. pic.twitter.com/2U55r89vHk — Calin Florek (@CalinFlorek) April 24, 2018

Kiwi travellers very relaxed in the face of massive delays after a security breach Auckland Airport. “Someone’s pole vaulted the x-ray” @AKL_Airport pic.twitter.com/7LycsHqNdg — James Kenyon (@JKenyonMusic) April 24, 2018

More to come.