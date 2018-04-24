Step one – Have a baby.

That's about as far as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has got with her plan for managing publicity around the birth of her first child.

Following the slick Buckingham Palace operation that swung in behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following the birth of their third child overnight, Ardern was asked by reporters today what plans her office had for handling her own announcement next month.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. Photo / AP

"I'm going to have it, and then we'll go from there," she said

Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford are expecting their first child on June 17.

Ardern said she would not be following Kate's lead and leaving appearing in public mere hours after giving birth looking fresh-faced and immaculate.

"When I saw that photo I counted back how many hours it had been since she had given birth and have made sure in all of my interviews since then I have lowered any expectation that I will be doing the same or that I will look quite as well composed as she did."

Ardern said she would work right up until her due date. She had also received advice that she was able to fly until she was due. She intended to do that, although no further overseas trips were planned.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would not be following Kate's lead and leaving appearing in public mere hours after giving birth, looking fresh-faced and immaculate. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"There's nothing on the schedule, but also nothing that I'm necessarily missing as a result either," she said.

Ardern has sent New Zealand children's books, a handmade blanket and a romper suit made by a relative to the Royal couple.

She said she did not expect a return gift from the Royal couple, but hoped the gifts from New Zealand made it to them.

She sat next to Prince William at a state banquet in London last week. Ardern was accompanied by Gayford on her European tour which culminated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in the UK.

Ardern said today she had given some consideration to spousal travel to events such as Chogm and looked at what had been previous practice.

A slick Buckingham Palace operation swung in behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following the birth of their third child overnight. Photo / AP

"At least for the last two prime ministers - prime ministers English and Key - that those spouses have accompanied the prime minister because there's often a decision made that where there is a particular spousal programme that's when we've seen cases of spouses travelling with their partners.

"I take a similar view, there has to be a threshold met for spousal travel and those guidelines are set out in Cabinet circulars.

A strong case would have to be made before spouses of ministers would have their travel paid for, but Ardern said that much of the time, the spouse's travel was paid for by the minister.