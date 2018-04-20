A show home in Pukekohe has been gutted by a fire, which police say may be suspicious.

The first police officers who arrived at the scene on Hemopoa St put out most of the blaze using a fire extinguisher, a police spokeswoman said.

Photos sent to the Herald show charred furniture and appliances. Most of the kitchen and living area appeared to be damaged.

The inside of a Pukekohe show home after this morning's fire. Photo / Supplied
The house is in a new development.

Police were called to the scene about 9.35am, a spokeswoman said.

It was believed to be suspicious because other fires had been lit nearby.

A scene guard is in place.

Police are working with a fire investigator to determine the cause of the fire.

A David Reid show home has been gutted by a fire that police say may be suspicious. Photo / Supplied
