A show home in Pukekohe has been gutted by a fire, which police say may be suspicious.

The first police officers who arrived at the scene on Hemopoa St put out most of the blaze using a fire extinguisher, a police spokeswoman said.

Photos sent to the Herald show charred furniture and appliances. Most of the kitchen and living area appeared to be damaged.

The inside of a Pukekohe show home after this morning's fire. Photo / Supplied

The house is in a new development.

Police were called to the scene about 9.35am, a spokeswoman said.

It was believed to be suspicious because other fires had been lit nearby.

A scene guard is in place.

Police are working with a fire investigator to determine the cause of the fire.