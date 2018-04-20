The first of the funerals for two friends killed when they were struck by a bus last weekend has been held today.

Family and friends of the younger victim, 23-year-old Taylor Charles King, gathered to farewell their son and brother at a ceremony in South Auckland this afternoon.

An online notice from his family called for those who wanted to pay their respects to "our precious boy'' to feel free to do so, while also paying tribute to the other man killed; 34-year-old Jeremy Tokotai KauKasi.

"We, the Moses/King whanau, would like everyone who knew our boy to know that they are more than welcome to come and celebrate our boy's life.

"We would also like to pay respect to Jeremy's family at this tragic time. If there is anything you need, please let us know.''

The two mates, who worked together at Altus Enterprises, had just bought some takeaways near the intersection of Wyllie and Puhinui roads, in Papatoetoe, when they were struck by a bus about 7pm on Saturday.

They died at the scene.

Altus Enterprises, a social enterprise that employs almost 200 people with disabilities, is about an 8-minute walk from the scene of the tragedy.

The men had not been working that evening. The company said both men were very much loved members of their team.

"We acknowledge the sad loss of Jeremy Kaukasi and Taylor King, who were employees of Altus,'' a Facebook post said.

Funerals for Taylor King and Jeremy Tokotai Kaukasi will be held today and Monday. Photo / Altus Enterprises

"The team at Altus wish to extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the families involved. These two young men were cherished members of our Altus community and they will be greatly missed.''

A worker at the company said representatives would be attending today's funeral and the other to be held for Kaukasi on Monday.

Meanwhile, the police Serious Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

A spokesman said this afternoon the investigation would take some time as there were several lines of inquiry officers were undertaking.

The bus driver involved is also being support by their employer, Go Bus.

Chief executive Calum Haslop said: "We are doing all we can to support our driver, who is understandably very distressed by this terrible accident.

"They have been stood down whilst the investigation is underway and their wellbeing is cared for.''