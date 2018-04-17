Traffic is backed up on Auckland's Northern Motorway after a crash near the Victoria Park tunnel.

Two northbound lanes are blocked by the crash between the tunnel and the Harbour Bridge and significant delays were expected.

The NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to consider using SH16/18 as an alternative.

At 4.30pm NZTA said the crash had been cleared, but warned motorists that traffic heading north was "very heavy" back to Mt Wellington.





There was also a crash on St Lukes Rd just before the North-Western Motorway on ramp, blocking left turn lane and bike lane.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - NORTHBOUND - CRASH 3:50PM



A crash is blocking the the two middle lanes on the Northern mwy Northbound just prior to the Harbour Bridge/after the Vic park tunnel. Please take extra care and expect delays. ^JF — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 17, 2018