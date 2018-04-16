One of the men who was killed in a Papatoetoe bus crash on Saturday has been remembered as a humble man who loved his family.

Taylor Charles King, 23, from Papatoetoe, and 34-year-old Jeremy Tokotai Kaukasi were hit by a bus and died at the scene. Their deaths have been referred to the coroner.

Kaukasi's sister said he was an amazing big brother. One of his favourite things was taking his nieces and nephews to school and to sports games. He also loved his Nana and he was one of her favourites.

The sister, who did not want to be named, said he was well known around Otara as a friendly man.

"He was not afraid to say hello.

"He was humble, he lived life to the fullest.

"He always forgave. Something would happen, he would give good advice. He'd say 'just forget about it'."

The sister said family were devastated by his death, missed him and wished the incident was just "a bad dream".

"It is still a shock to everyone. He was a humble, loving, funny guy whom everyone loved very dearly. He will definitely be missed by all."

Kaukasi worked as a packer and had gone to Niue in the last few years for a family reunion.

The sister said his favourite food was Milo and bread with no butter. He really loved Milo.

A dozen bunches of flowers lie on the footpath next to where the pair were killed crossing a road on Saturday.

A man working at Choice Takeaways said the men had just bought food from there, before they went to cross Wyllie Rd.

Seconds later a bus, turning left off Puhinui Rd, collided with them.

The family did not know what the circumstances were that led to them being hit, Tele'a said.

One woman placing flowers at the intersection said she didn't know the men, but felt for the family.

"It is such a tragedy. I wouldn't want it to happen to anyone."

Go Bus chief executive Calum Haslop said they were continuing to offer Police their full support as the investigation continued.

"It would not be appropriate to comment on speculation or unconfirmed accounts of the events leading up to the accident.

"We have all been deeply affected by this tragedy, and our thoughts remain with the families of those who lost their lives. We are also doing all we can to support our driver who is understandably traumatised by this."