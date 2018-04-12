Police have released photos from bank security cameras of two people involved in the aggravated robbery of a Whangarei bank.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Huys, of Whangarei, said police were now releasing images of two suspects in the hope that members of the public may recognise them.

One of the men involved in the robbery of ANZ Bank in Whangarei , holding a weapon in his right hand.

He said enquiries were continuing in an effort to identify and locate the duo involved in the armed robbery of the ANZ Bank on March 23.

The two heavily-disguised males entered the bank just after 11.30am, one of whom was carrying a firearm, and demanded cash from staff before fleeing from the bank on foot.

Advertisement

One offender was wearing a grey hooded top and dark trousers, while the other was wearing a dark-coloured top with a hood and dark trousers.

The dark coloured top had a logo on the back.

Police are also appealing for any sightings of a red 2004 SS Commodore that was in the surrounding area around the time of the robbery.

Huys wants to hear from anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle matching that description on the day of the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact Whangarei Police on 09 430 4500 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.