A pram rolling on to tracks in front of an approaching train, a man leaping on to a passing freight train and repeated barrier arm collisions are among hundreds of incidents catalogued by Auckland Transport in the past five years.

Figures released to the Weekend Herald paint a picture of hundreds of collisions, near-misses, injuries and fatalities at passenger train stations, railway crossings and corridors across Auckland, including problem areas where incidents are repeatedly being notified.

The data is of such concern that Auckland Transport is introducing technology to catch risk-taking drivers - some identified as zealous parents taking their kids to school - and is reviewing its security and safety systems to deter trespassers on railway corridors.

AT has been collecting data of notified incidents since 2013 separately to the New Zealand Transport Agency, which collects train-related incident data nationwide.

The figures show drivers drove into barrier arms at level crossings 417 times; 350 "near misses" where a person narrowly avoided death or injury, and reports of 76 incidents involving injury and 18 involving a fatality.

Ranui's Metcalfe Rd racked up the most car versus barrier collisions at level crossings in Auckland, with 51 incidents notified. Manuroa Rd in Takanini had 50.

The most "near misses" involved pedestrians - 287 - with 63 of them being caught out on railway corridors. Vehicle near-misses numbered 63.

AT metro service manager Stacey van der Putten said the high number of barrier arm collisions was of particular concern to officials.

A trial of "red light" security camera technology which captured drivers' license plates was under way as part of an investigation into the problem, with the potential for infringements to be issued in the future, she said.

"It's shocking that people ignore the warnings and weave around barriers when they are lowering, assuming there will be time for them to pass," she said. "Risk levels are particularly high during peak travel times due to the increased traffic congestion and it's upsetting to see parents with school age children in their vehicles during the morning school drop off taking these risks."

Metcalfe Rd had safety swing gates installed in 2017 which operated by sensor so when a train approached bells sounded, lights flashed and the crossing gates closed automatically, she said.

Dramatic incidents reported to AT included a buggy rolling off the platform at Manurewa train station and on to the tracks in front of an approaching train; a child falling on to the tracks at Britomart, and a man leaping onto a freight train at Puhinui train station.

The data also captured the mundane: Passengers being caught between train doors and falling off seats, cleaners tripping over in the carpark and people falling down escalators.

The total number of incidents had a spike last year, with Van der Putten putting that down to improved information-gathering, and more trains running than ever before.

"There is also an element of distraction with the high utilisation of mobile devices and earphone usage. Ongoing communication is needed to reinforce the need to be aware of one's own personal safety when moving around both vehicle traffic and the rail corridor."

Tracksafe foundation manager Megan Drayton told the Weekend Herald pedestrians and drivers were putting themselves at risk by ignoring safety signals and urged pedestrians to only cross railways at designated crossings, and for drivers to ensure there was enough space on the other side of a crossing before traversing.

"Failing to do so runs the risk of becoming trapped on the crossing, and in the path of a train," she said.

Britomart Train Station Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

Barrier arm collisions

Total: 417

2018: 27

2017: 169

2016: 106

2015: 54

2014: 51

2013: 10

Metcalfe Rd, Ranui, 51 incidents

Manuroa Rd, Takanini, level crossing 50 incidents

Morningside Dr, Morningside: 40 incidents

Woodward Rd, Mount Albert: 37 incidents

Pedestrian near misses:

Total: 287

2013: 4

2014: 25

2015: 39

2016: 95

2017: 116

2018: 8

Vehicle near misses

Total: 63

2013: 1

2014: 8

2015: 15

2016: 12

2017: 25

2018: 2

INJURIES

Total: 76

2015: 9

2016: 41

2017: 23

2018: 3