Members of the Samoan community are outraged at comments made by a Polyfest judge who likened a schoolgirl's dance routine to the actions of a rapist.

The student's school group and family are making a formal complaint to organisers of the event, calling for the judge involved to apologise and be removed from the role in future competitions.

The director of the event that saw a record 10,000 students take part last month has apologised for the "inappropriate" language used by the judge.

As part of the Samoan performances, each school has a taupou or manaia - a prestigious role given to one female or male dancer who performs a special individual dance at the end of their item.

Advertisement

The family of 16-year-old Siana Vagana, Mount Albert Grammar School's taupou, were left speechless when they saw one judge's comments about her performance.

They wrote: "Tolotolo so'o pei se moetolo po'o se gaoi ae le siva mai.''

Loosely translated, it says: "Crawling too much like a rapist or thief, but not dancing.''

One of the judge's comments likening a student's dance to the actions of a rapist or thief. Photo / Supplied

The term moetolo is given to someone dubbed a night-crawler, who sneaks into a woman's bed at night and forces himself on her.

"My daughter is not a rapist nor a thief. She is beautiful like the way [she] performs siva Samoa,'' Siana's mother, Leuluaialii Lila Vagana, said.

"If there is someone who can say something like that to a child, that's not judge material. Judge material is someone who is highly respected and who has alofa - love.

"This kind of comment shows no kind of love or understanding of what our children have worked for. Kids are out there representing their culture and trying to carry it on and then you have this person putting out derogatory remarks like this.''

MAGS tutor Rebecca Va'ai said the word used was "disgusting".

"That word was just thrown around like it was a normal thing to say. But how do you say that at all, especially at a kids' competition?

"I've judged at things like hip-hop competitions and when you give feedback, you know it has to be constructive feedback. But this, there was no relevance."

It is thought the comments relate to an action during the routine in which Siana's arms stretch out in front of her, moving back and forth, as she walks with her knees bent.

In contrast, score sheets from the other four judges given to the school had encouraging comments; congratulating the teenager for her preparations and willingness to try.

The unnamed judge who made the unsavoury remarks scored Siana's performance high - giving an average of 8 out of 10 in all the categories.

Polyfest director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu​ told the Herald on Sunday she believed there was no malice intended by the judge, but admitted the words were poorly chosen and inappropriate.

"We have reached out to the school to organise time to meet with the family to apologise in person and are dealing with the judge concerned.

"I offer my sincerest apologies to the students, families and school affected."