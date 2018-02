A car has crashed through a window of Goldfields Pak'nSave in Thames.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash on Mary St, Thames, at 1.33pm today after a male driver drove his car into the supermarket window.

A St John spokeswoman said they assessed an 85-year-old male in a minor condition, but no transportation to hospital was required.

The Pak'nSave store manager declined to comment on the incident.