A 35-year-old West Auckland man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing a teenager on a busy Ponsonby street before Christmas.

A 19-year-old was stabbed in the chest on December 8 at 10.15pm during an altercation with another man.

The alleged attack happened on Franklin Rd between Arthur St and Heke St.

At the time Franklin Rd was full of people - many children and families - enjoying the annual Christmas light displays put on by residents.

Advertisement

Police confirmed this morning they had made an arrest.

The 35-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and with assault.

He is set to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow morning.

"Police would like to thank the members of the public who were able to assist the victim at the time of the stabbing, and those that have assisted during the subsequent investigation," said Detective Sergeant Alistair Pringle.