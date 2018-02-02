One person has died in crash on State Highway 2 near the Karangahake Gorge.

Police confirmed there had been a two car head-on crash on the highway in Waikino near Waitekauri Rd about 9pm.

One person died at the scene and another person is being flown to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries. A third person was seriously injured and was being taken to Waikato Hospital via ambulance.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 2 in Waikino. Photo / Melanie Camoin

The road is closed and diversions are in place along Waitekauri Rd.

A reporter at the scene said the crash happened on a corner and one car could be seen in the middle of the road.

There was debris scattered across the road and police were marking the scene with cones.

About 10 fire fighters were at the scene along with at least two police cars and an ambulance.

The serious crash unit was at the scene.