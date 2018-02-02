A 23-year-old has been arrested after a police chase in which he hit a police car with the stolen car he was driving.

A police spokesperson said police tried to stop a stolen vehicle in Opunake at about 8.45am today.



But the driver failed to stop and fled from police.

A short pursuit ensued and was abandoned a short time later when a police car was hit.

No police staff were injured.

The police spokesperson said the male driver then ran from the stolen car and on to some rocks on the beach near the incoming tide.

A helicopter and surf lifesaving boat were in the area in case they were needed.

Police negotiated with him and he was taken into custody without incident.

The driver has appeared in New Plymouth District Court today charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The police spokesperson said it was likely he would face further charges.