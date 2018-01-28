Waiheke firefighters have managed to contain a fire which enveloped bush on the southern part of the island.

Northern fire communications shift manager Karen Larking said earlier all of the island's crews - three appliances and one water tanker - were sent to the scene.

At the time they had just arrived at the scene which was on a ridge above Pearl Bay on Orapiu Rd.

A quick response by local firefighters meant the blaze could be contained. Photo / Lee Ashton

One of their main concerns then had been wind, and a helicopter had been put on standby.

However, by 3pm the chopper had been stood down as crews had brought the fire under control.