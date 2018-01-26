

New Zealand's first Maori policewoman has been honoured at a tangi in Northland after she died aged 96.

Evelyn Kingi, nee Owen, from Moerewa in Northland joined New Zealand Police in 1943 as part of just the third group of women allowed into the force. She trained in Wellington, before serving there and in Auckland.

In one of her missions, Ms Kingi joined a team of female officers, who helped "collar" an Australian visitor making "filthy" phone calls.

Last Sunday, her contribution to police was remembered at a tangi held in Poroti, near Whangarei, after she died last week.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Russell Le Prou and Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu spoke at the tangi at Maungarongo Marae, Poroti, near Whangarei.

Also present were Whangarei/Kaipara Area Commander Inspector Justin Rogers, and Senior Sergeant Anne Marie Fitchett, who helped organise Northland's celebrations of the 75th anniversary of women in policing in 2016.

Mr le Prou, who spoke on behalf of Commissioner Mike Bush, said Evelyn's family remained proud of her association with police.

"The point was made that she was part of the police family, which was greatly appreciated," he said.

"We honour our history and she was a big part of our history as our first female Maori police officer."

Mr le Prou presented Evelyn's whanau with a copy of the book Tact and Tenacity: New Zealand Women in Policing, in which Evelyn appeared a number of times.

Mr Whiu said it was a privilege to attend, made more so by the knowledge that he was related to Evelyn – who he described as a woman of resilience and character - and from the same small town.

"Our attending the tangi meant as much to her whanau as it did to us," he said.

"It confirmed to them, in particular her mokopuna, that their nana did something really great and joined New Zealand Police to serve her people. It was an honour to remind her whanau that New Zealand Police had not forgotten her.''

Assistant Commissioner Wally Haumaha, deputy chief executive Maori, said police honoured Evelyn as a pioneer for both Maori and women in an organisation whose attitudes reflected the social norms of the day.

"We can only imagine how difficult it would have been for her, not only as a woman in a male-dominated organisation, but also as a Māori at a time when many people did not self-identify as Maori.

"She would have had to battle every barrier to come through and maintain respect. The culture of policing has changed to allow people to be rich in their own culture. People like Evelyn really opened the door."

Evelyn's career did not survive the police 1940s restrictions around marriage as after three years in the job she married – without permission – and resigned. She continued to serve her community, however, later becoming a Justice of the Peace.