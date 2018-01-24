A man has died after being kicked by a horse in Beaconsfield, north of Palmerston North.

At 7.18pm two ambulances from Palmerston North, one fire truck and a first responder unit were called to a Beaconsfield property where they found a 60-year-old man deceased at the scene, a St John spokesman said.

Beaconsfield is about 38km from Palmerston North, west of Dannevirke and east of Marton.

In 2013, a 3-year-old child died from injuries sustained after being kicked by a horse near Taihape.

In 2011, Carla Lee Morgan, 32, died after being struck in the head by a horse at a Hawera property.

She was killed as she stood behind the horse adjusting a strap.

In 2010, Blair Lenard Busby, 37, of Matamata, sustained serious injuries after being kicked in the back by a horse.

Known as "90", the stablehand passed away at Hawke's Bay Hospital in the arms of his family.

In 2005, 14-year-old Rakaia girl Loren Nicole Marsh was killed after being kicked in the throat by a horse at Chertsey in Mid-Canterbury.

Marsh was the youngest member of a group of about six people taking part in horsemanship training when the accident occurred, Ashburton police said at the time.