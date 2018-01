A young man is in a serious condition after being rescued at the Auckland west coast beach Muriwai.

St John tweeted one person was in a serious condition and another was in a moderate condition at 7.40pm.

The pair was being taken to Auckland City Hospital.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter had been asked to attend and spokesman Lincoln Davies confirmed a young man and woman had been rescued in the water by surfers.

Police said they were unaware of the incident.