One person is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle car crash near Taupo this afternoon.

A police media spokesman said police, ambulance, and fire services attended the crash on Wairakei Dr. A rescue helicopter was also called to the scene.

Police received a call about the crash at 4.53pm.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was in a critical condition and two others suffered serious injuries in the crash. All three crash victims were taken to Waikato Hospital, she said.

Advertisement

Traffic management contractors were called to the scene and two vehicles were sent to recover the vehicles involved.